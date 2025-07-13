FT Island's "Instinct," will be first Japanese studio album in six years

FT Island is set to release its 10th full-length Japanese-language album this fall.

The new album, "Instinct," will drop on Sept. 17 in Japan, and is the group’s first Japanese studio release in nearly six years since "Everlasting" in 2019.

The band members announced the news onstage during “FNC Band Kingdom 2025,” a joint concert featuring FNC Entertainment’s bands, on Saturday at Makuhari Event Hall in Chiba prefecture, Japan —drawing loud cheers from fans.

According to the band’s agency FNC Entertainment, the album title "Instinct" reflects the band’s desire to resonate not with logic, but with instinct. The tracks were carefully chosen based on FT Island’s musical intuition, offering a portrait of where the band stands today.

Further details about the album release will be revealed via FT Island’s official Japanese website.

Celebrating the band’s 18th anniversary this year, the three-piece band remains active both in Korea and abroad, enjoying particular popularity across Asia.

On Aug. 23–24, FT Island will hold a solo concert at Blue Square Mastercard Hall in Seoul, before embarking on Asia tour under the same name. The tour will run from September through November, with scheduled stops in Macao, Taipei, Kuala Lumpur and Hong Kong.

Meanwhile, drummer Choi Min-hwan, who temporarily halted activities last October due to personal issues, will return to full group promotions. He was recently cleared of allegations involving prostitution and sexual misconduct after a police investigation resulted in no charges.