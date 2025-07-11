Treasure gave fans details of its upcoming tour “Pulse On” via label YG Entertainment on Thursday.

The 10-member team is set to kick off the tour in Seoul with a three-day show on Oct. 10-12, and will visit 11 cities in Asia: four in Japan, as well as Taipei, Jakarta, Manila, Singapore, Hong Kong and Bangkok. The final gig in Japan will be held at Kyocera Dome in Osaka, one of the largest venues in the country.

The band will launch the tour over a year after concluding its previous tour, “Reboot,” which was held in 14 cities around Asia. The tour comes on the heels of releasing a mini album, which is expected to roll out on Sept. 1.

Meanwhile, it will join the lineup of Summer Sonic 2025 in Osaka next month.