To take your mind off the oppressive heat, slurp nutrition-packed cold soybean broth noodles or take in the view of Changdeokgung while sipping fair-trade coffee. Looking inward to discover your inner self with tea recommended just for you might also distract you from all that is wrong with the world.

Icy, nutrient-packed summer eats

With temperatures in Seoul soaring to a sweltering 37.8 degrees Celsius — setting a new record for the highest ever logged in the city during the July 1-10 period since records began — it’s time to cool down with icy, nutritious summer meals.

One of the favorites is kongguksu, a beloved Korean comfort dish that translates to “soybean noodles.”

This chilled delicacy features noodles served in a silky, creamy broth made from ground soybeans. Packed with protein and boasting a distinctive flavor, kongguksu is a go-to for Koreans looking to beat the heat, revive their appetites, and recharge their energy.

For those eager to try some of the best kongguksu in Seoul, three names stand out: Jinju Hoegwan in Jung-gu, Jinju Jip in Yeouido, and Matjarang in Gangnam.

Located in the heart of central Seoul, Jinju Hoegwan is a must-visit. The restaurant famously counted the late Samsung Chairman Lee Kun-hee among its regulars, and it remains a magnet for diners, especially in the summer.

If you visit Jinju Hoegwan, don’t miss the kimchi served alongside the noodles. The side dish provides the perfect tangy contrast to the rich, nutty broth.

A bowl of kongguksu here will cost 16,000 won (about $11) — a touch on the pricey side, but well worth it for a local-approved taste of Korean summer.'

Jinju Hoegwan

26 Sejong-daero 11-gil, Jung-gu, Seoul

Space that welcomes everyone

A building embodying the late President Roh Moo-hyun’s people-centered philosophy stands in the heart of Seoul, right next to Changdeokgung. The building stands out with warm, yellow-tone bricks and a unique design that emphasizes flow and horizontality.

The roof, exterior walls, and the ground connect seamlessly, forming a structure that flows gently without interruption.

Whatever impressions you get from the building, it welcomes everyone. So step inside without any purpose and not having to spend the money.

The interior design also creates a continuous flow, forming a single stair path that connects from the lowest level of the building to the top. Climbing up along the terraced bookshelves to the very top, the third floor reveals Coffee Saneun Sesang, which means “A World Where Coffee Lives.” The cafe, which serves fair-trade coffee and other options, opens onto a terrace that offers a tranquil view of Changdeokgung.

The community center, which was built with funding of 7.1 billion won ($5.2 million) donated by 28,148 citizens between 2019 and 2021, houses a studio, reservable lecture rooms, and a performance venue, all under one roof. Rest areas are available throughout the building. The center also offers a wide range of activities, from a choir and a teen acting class to lectures.

The center is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., every day except Mondays.

Roh Moo-hyun Civic Center

73 Changdeokgung-gil, Jongno District, Seoul

Finding stillness in Mullae-dong

In Mullae-dong, a neighborhood in Yeongdeungpo-gu known for its unique blend of small shops and industrial warehouses, there’s a special place where you can focus entirely on yourself in a cozy, tranquil setting.

The tea house Ado, whose name means "the path to myself," features a bar-style seating area on the first floor and a loft space upstairs. The second floor is available as a private room by reservation.

Ado’s menu recommends teas based on the seven emotions as defined in Eastern philosophy — joy, anger, sorrow, pleasure, love, hate and desire. You can also order seasonal fruit or traditional sweets to pair with tea. For a personalized experience, guests can take a short questionnaire and receive a curated tea recommendation.

In one corner of the tea house, there’s a guestbook in which visitors can write their personal stories or worries. You’re welcome to add your own stories or leave a reply to someone else’s. Customers can share warm gestures even with strangers across pages.

Due to its growing popularity, visits are limited to 90 minutes when there’s a waiting list. Ado is closed on Tuesdays. It’s open from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays and from noon to 10 p.m. on weekends.

Ado

16 Dorim-ro 125-gil, Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul