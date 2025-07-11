Glad Hotels launch 'Sent the Moment' package

Glad Hotels in Seoul and on Jeju Island has announced the “Sent the Moment” package, available through Dec. 31.

Guests receive a one-night stay and a Glad Forest item of their choice — a diffuser, candle or car air freshener — featuring either the Seoul scent of woodsy jasmine or Jeju scent of citrusy freshness. A paper air freshener is also included.

Guests must note their scent preference during booking or a random item will be provided. Prices start at 150,000 won.

Cassia Sokcho debuts pet-friendly 'Pawfect Getaway'

Cassia Sokcho is launching its “Pawfect Getaway” package from Saturday, offering pet-friendly stays.

The offer includes a one-night stay, gourmet pet treats, grooming tools from Pethroom, a custom bathrobe and an in-room breakfast to-go box. Pet-friendly amenities such as stairs, mats and eco-friendly bedding are also provided, along with access to pet facilities like the 27th-floor “Sky Park” agility park and a staffed pet lounge.

The package starts at 340,000 won for a superior twin room.

Sheraton Grand Incheon presents luxury proposal package

Sheraton Grand Incheon Hotel presents the “Will You? Forever Starts Here” proposal package for guests booking the executive or ambassador suite.

The offer includes a one-night stay, floral decorations, LED candles, balloons and a themed proposal setup in pink or purple. Guests also receive breakfast for two, lounge and sauna access, late checkout and an in-room dessert tower with sparkling rose wine.

The executive suite package is priced at 800,000 won, while the ambassador suite is 1 million won. Reservations must be made at least five days in advance.

Walkerhill Hotel & Resort offers summer wellness dining promos

Walkerhill Hotel & Resort offers summer-themed dining across six restaurants through August.

Highlights include black goat soup at Korean restaurant Ondal, wagyu dishes at Myongwolgwan and seafood ginseng soup at Chinese restaurant Geumryong. Additional offers include to-go sets, premium broth packs and weekday lunch courses.

Japanese restaurant Moegi and The Buffet also offer seasonal menus, with up to 20 percent discounts for guests and special deals for KakaoTalk followers.

Promotions run through Aug. 31. Prices vary by venue and dish.

Kensington Hotel Yeouido sizzles with 'Boyang Jinmi' dining promotion

Kensington Hotel Yeouido’s Broadway live dining buffet is offering the “Boyang Jinmi” promotion through Aug. 31, focusing on stamina-boosting Korean ingredients.

Featured dishes include eel dishes, octopus yuzu salad, seafood galbi noodle soup and ginseng chicken soup with sticky rice. Other items include lamb chops, steak, herbal shrimp and assorted seafood sushi.

Prices are 69,900 won for weekday lunch, 89,900 won for weekday dinner and weekend lunch and 99,900 won for weekend dinner.