Swedish carmaker Volvo’s XC90 sport utility vehicle, one of the most popular luxury family car models in South Korea, has made a grand return with its upgraded, customer-centric infotainment systems and enhanced ride quality.

Building on the success of the S90 sedan, the XC90 became the second bestselling Volvo vehicle in the Korean market last year, with 1,616 units sold, representing 10.7 percent of the total sales volume. Although sales saw a slight dip due to the anticipation of a new model release this year, Volvo Cars Korea anticipates a rebound in sales for its flagship SUV.

The Korea Herald had the chance to check out the new XC90 during a 140-kilometer media test drive across Seoul and Incheon.

On highways, the seven-seater SUV shows impressive chassis control. It leverages its air suspension with active chassis technology to minimize vibrations on bumpy roads, ensuring a smooth and composed driving experience. Included as a standard offering in the Korean launch model, this feature can be adjusted through the driving mode control unit displayed on the center screen.

With only two driving modes — standard and off-road — the XC90 might seem to lack the dynamic drive of a sports mode. However, the gasoline-based B6 mild-hybrid powertrain, a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine and a 48-volt hybrid system provide smooth acceleration, particularly on high-speed sections.

Despite reported improvements to the hybrid system in the B6 engine, the car displays slight jerkiness during sudden acceleration and braking, highlighting the structural limitations of a hybrid system.

One of the most significant upgrades is the infotainment system, which features the TMap Mobility service for navigation using Korea’s top-tier map data, along with the artificial intelligence driving assistance system, “Aria.” Drivers can easily interact with the system by saying, “Aria, show me the way to work,” or “Aria, turn on the AC,” as the AI is also capable of managing climate control settings.

In partnership with Naver Whale browser, the vehicle offers diverse entertainment features such as YouTube, Tving, Coupang Play, Instagram, Facebook, Naver Webtoon and e-books.

These infotainment services are accessible via a free-standing 11.2-inch center display, which also alerts drivers when a car in the adjacent lane moves into their blind spot. The 360-degree camera system provides real-time visuals of the surrounding environment on the screen.

The redesigned exterior comes with new matrix LED headlights and updates to details such as the front bumper, fenders and bonnet, creating a harmonious blend with Volvo’s next-generation electric vehicles while emphasizing its flagship presence. The new Iron Mark logo, with the brand’s first diagonal mesh pattern on the front grille, is available in bright (chrome) or dark (black high-gloss), highlighting its robust and stylish image.

Inspired by modern Scandinavian living rooms, the car’s cabin uses high-quality materials, including nappa leather seats, to deliver maximum comfort. The horizontal dashboard integrates a new vertical air vent design, paired with textiles made from 100 percent recycled polyester and wood decor. The center console has additional storage space and more convenient wireless smartphone charging.

The new Volvo XC90 boasts the lowest starting price of 99.9 million won ($72,700) in Korea compared to other global markets.