Six years after portraying a fluttering teenage couple in coming-of-age drama “At Eighteen” experiencing their first love together, singer-actor Ong Seong-wu and Kim Hyang-gi have reunited — this time on stage, as they both make their theatrical debut in the Korean production of “Shakespeare in Love.”

The romantic comedy, adapted from the Oscar-winning 1998 film of the same title, opened Saturday at the CJ Towol Theater at the Seoul Arts Center.

Ong, formerly of the since-disbanded boy band Wanna One, steps into the role of a young William Shakespeare in 16th-century London, struggling with writer's block until he meets Viola de Lesseps, a noblewoman with a passion for theater. Their fictional romance inspires Shakespeare to pen "Romeo and Juliet," and the play unfolds as a witty, affectionate tribute to love, art and the making of one of history's greatest stories.

At a press conference held Wednesday, Ong reflected on his reunion with Kim and their shared milestone.

“My first drama was with Hyang-gi, and now my first play is with her as well,” he said. “Back then, I relied on her a lot, and I’m grateful that we’re spending long hours together again in the rehearsal room.”

Introducing himself as “the youngest and cutest Will,” Ong described the appeal of his character: “I think Will’s charm lies in how unsure and uncertain he is. He’s not perfect, and that vulnerability is something I relate to personally. I tend to overthink and worry, and I wanted to reflect that in how I portray him.”

Kim echoed Ong’s sentiments about the intensity of the preparation. “I’m the youngest among the cast and new to theater, so I was really nervous,” she said with a laugh. “But I kept telling myself, ‘Only practice can save me,’ and I spent as much time in the rehearsal room as I could.”

Ong takes on the role of Shakespeare as part of a four-actor rotation, alongside Lee Kyoo-hyung, Son Woo-hyeon and Lee Sang-yi — actors who have moved fluidly across film, television and theater. Kim shares the role of Viola with two other actors: Lee Joo-young, known for “Broker” and “Itaewon Class,” and Park Ju-hyun from Netflix’s “Extracurricular.”