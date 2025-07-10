Former President Yoon Suk Yeol will not attend his insurrection trial Thursday following his arrest hours earlier over his failed attempt to impose martial law.

Yoon's lawyers submitted a written reason for absence to the Seoul Central District Court shortly before the 10th hearing of the trial was scheduled to begin.

The former president is in custody at the Seoul Detention Center in Uiwang, just south of the capital, after the same court issued a warrant early Thursday to arrest him over charges related to his martial law bid, including alleged illegalities in calling only a few Cabinet members to a meeting held before he declared the decree on Dec. 3.

This is the second time he has been arrested. The first time was in January, though he was released in March after a court accepted his request to cancel his arrest.

Thursday's hearing is expected to be attended only by Yoon's lawyers. Two former military officials have been called to testify regarding the details of the martial law plan.

The trial is deliberating charges that Yoon led an insurrection and abused his power through his failed attempt to impose martial law.

If convicted of insurrection, Yoon could face a maximum penalty of life in prison or death. (Yonhap)