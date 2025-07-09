The iconic voice of Deulgukhwa will have two shows this September, unveiling a new song

Korean rock legend Jeon In-kwon is set to return to the stage with a career-defining concert marking his 40-year musical journey.

As the lead vocalist of the band Deulgukhwa and one of Korea’s most influential rock musicians, Jeon will hold his 40th anniversary concert titled “The Final Resonance” on Sept. 20 and 21 at Yonsei University’s Grand Auditorium in Seoul.

Deulgukhwa’s debut album "Deulgukhwa," released in 1985, opened a new chapter in Korean rock, selling over one million copies and earning its place as a classic.

Jeon and Deulgukhwa are widely recognized as pioneers who brought Korean rock into the mainstream. Throughout his career, Jeon has voiced resistance, hope and the struggles of youth through hit songs such as “March,” “That's My Own World,” “Please” and “Don’t Worry, My Dear.”

The upcoming concert will feature both Deulgukhwa and Jeon’s iconic songs, along with the premiere performance of a brand-new track celebrating his 40th anniversary.

“I want to repay the fans who have loved my music for the past 40 years with my very best voice on stage,” Jun shared through his agency.

Tickets will go on sale starting at noon on Tuesday via NOL Ticket and Ticketlink.