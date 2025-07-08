As the global transition to electric mobility nears a tipping point, securing leadership in core safety technologies will determine whether Korea can emerge as a frontrunner in the future industry, experts said Tuesday at a global forum on green mobility.

The Global e-Mobility Network Forum brought together industry experts, academics and government officials in Seogwipo, Jeju Island, to explore strategies for advancing Korea’s electric mobility sector. The event hosted over a hundred attendees, including international delegates.

The forum served as an official prelude to the International e-Mobility Expo 2025, which runs from Wednesday to Saturday in Seogwipo.

“With global competition intensifying, especially amid the rapid rise of Chinese battery and electric vehicle makers, innovation to enhance competitiveness is critical,” said Jung Chang-ho, head of battery performance development at Hyundai Motor Group.

“Hyundai Motor is addressing safety through a multilayered approach that integrates both hardware and software. With this technology, we aim to differentiate our batteries, underpinned by a fundamental commitment to customer safety.”

Two other presenters — Park Yong-sun, director of the motor vehicle policy division at the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, and Lee Jong-wook, mechatronics professor at Korea University of Technology and Education — also emphasized safety as a core pillar of electric mobility development.

“As battery-related fire incidents have been reported due to various causes, securing battery safety is now a crucial challenge directly tied to the technical credibility of electric mobility,” said Professor Lee.

Electric vehicles, currently the fastest-evolving segment in e-mobility, are facing a slowdown in global demand, driven in part by public concerns over safety. High-profile fire incidents have raised alarm, affecting public trust in all types of high-voltage battery-powered mobility.

In response, innovations are underway to enhance the battery system, including next-generation solid-state batteries and new pack configurations designed to improve thermal stability.

Alongside such technological innovations, forum participants also explored broader safety strategies, including real-time vehicle-to-network communication that can alert emergency responders to potential hazards. Electric vehicle inspection infrastructure and battery certification standards were also highlighted as key measures.

Following a discussion on e-mobility safety, which included the presenters and experts in law and media, the forum adopted a communique. It called for stronger links between policy and technological innovation, enhanced international cooperation and a shared response to the challenges of electrification, and the creation of a sustainable e-mobility ecosystem.