LG Group is hosting a private "Tech Day" event at the headquarters of Japan’s Honda Motor Co. this week, underscoring its push into the future mobility sector to strengthen its foothold in the burgeoning electric vehicle components market.

Led by LG Corp. Vice Chairman Kwon Bong-seok, a high-level LG delegation flew to Tokyo on Sunday to meet with Honda’s top executives, according to industry sources on Monday.

The delegation includes CEOs from LG’s major subsidiaries such as Cho Joo-wan of LG Electronics, Kim Dong-myung of LG Energy Solution, Jeong Cheol-dong of LG Display and Moon Hyuk-soo of LG Innotek.

Tech Day at Honda headquarters is likely to feature a range of LG’s cutting-edge technologies tailored for future vehicles, including infotainment systems, automotive cameras, communication modules, EV batteries and in-vehicle displays.

As the global auto industry shifts from internal combustion engines to electric and software-defined vehicles, LG has been doubling down on its efforts to supply key components. The group has already secured partnerships with top-tier global carmakers including Mercedes-Benz, Hyundai Motor, Toyota and General Motors.

LG is placing strategic emphasis on its EV component business, with Chairman Koo Kwang-mo overseeing its development as a key driver of future growth.

The conglomerate has established a "one team for EV parts" system, fostering close collaboration among affiliates such as LG Electronics, LG Innotek, LG Energy Solution, LG Display, LG Magna and ZKW Group.

The integrated approach enables the group to combine each company's technologies and products into comprehensive solutions, which are increasingly being supplied to global automakers in the form of bundled offerings.

This week’s visit to Honda marks the latest in LG’s series of targeted engagements with global original equipment manufacturers.

In March 2024, LG held its first Tech Day at Mercedes-Benz’s headquarters in Germany. It followed up with similar events at Hyundai Motor’s Namyang R&D Center in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi Province, in April and Toyota’s headquarters in Japan in September.

"Typically, face-to-face sales through local visits foster deeper relationships and significantly increase the likelihood of meaningful business outcomes,” said an industry source who requested anonymity.

"LG Group is being highly regarded for its exceptional display quality and advanced electronics technology, as well as for its strong understanding of EV structures, including battery systems,” the source added.