BTS claimed the highest spot for a K-pop artist on the list of most-played songs via Apple Music with “Dynamite.”

The music platform published its list of the 500 songs streamed the most over the past decade in celebration of its 10-year history. The K-pop phenom’s 2020 smash hit ranked No. 34. The single was the first K-pop song to be listed among top five on Apple Music’s Top 100: Global chart.

With “Dynamite,” BTS' first English-language single, the septet scored a series of chart successes. It was the first-ever song from a K-pop act to make a chart-topping debut on Billboard’s Hot 100. The dance-pop tune spent the most weeks on the main singles chart for a K-pop song at the time at 32 weeks, including 13 weeks among the top 10 and two weeks at No. 1.

“Butter,” the band’s 2021 follow-up that also debuted atop the Hot 100, ranked No. 252 on Apple Music’s list.