Nam Woohyun of Infinite is slated to return with his fifth solo EP on July 30, agency Billions Entertainment announced Monday.

The soon-to-be-released project is titled “Tree Ring,” a nod to the singer’s nickname, Tree, and his official fandom community, Tree World.

The album comes about 10 months since his third solo digital single, “Boyfriend,” and almost two years after his first full solo album, “Whitree.”

Meanwhile, the singer and songwriter is set to appear on Taiwanese reality show “Secret Journey on Narrow Mountain Road.” Alongside actors Kim Ha-neul and Lee Jun-young, he will embark on the longest natural trekking course in Taiwan over 10 days. Next week, he will also make a guest appearance for the four-day extended run of musical “Dream High.”