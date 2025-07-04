Looking to find something unique? Shop for the latest 'it' items at the National Museum of Korea, look for one-of-a-kind vintage items with an American vibe at a Hongdae store. Feeling restless? Head outdoors for a weekend glamping.

Hunting down museum goods

The National Museum of Korea has always enjoyed a steady trickle of visitors to its gift shop, where history gets a stylish twist. Recently, however, a fresh wave of enthusiasm has been sweeping through the store.

Fans of Netflix’s hit animated film "Kpop Demon Hunters" are flocking to get their hands on the "authentic" goods inspired by the traditional items referenced in the film.

The tiger and magpie badge, which very much resembles Derpy and the three-eyed magpie from the film and is a playful nod to the traditional duo often seen in Joseon-era minhwa folk paintings, has already sold out but will be restocked soon, according to the museum.

Other hot items include gat-inspired accessories such as bookmarks, pencil tops and keyrings. One standout is the Ilwol Obongdo collection, featuring pouches and bags printed with the majestic image of five mountain peaks, the sun and the moon. Historically, this image from the folding screen was reserved for kings. In the film, it forms the backdrop to the “Golden” stage where the fierce trio, Huntrix, performs.

Don’t skip the museum itself. It offers a rich journey through Korea’s cultural heritage and is the perfect place to escape the summer heat while connecting with history. If you would like to look specifically for the Ilwol Obongdo and tiger-magpie painting, visit the Calligraphy and Painting section on the second floor of the museum.

National Museum of Korea

137 Seobinggo-ro, Yongsan-gu, Seoul

Mountain glamping getaway at Spoon

Camping deep in the mountains is not just for seasoned campers anymore with places providing convenience for those seeking an escape into nature. For those without equipment or a desire to set up a tent themselves, Spoon Glamping in Pocheon, Gyeonggi Province, offers a ready-made retreat with stunning views and cozy comforts.

Nestled high in a quiet mountain village, Spoon Glamping offers a surreal landscape and an interior design that evokes an almost exotic atmosphere. The site is divided into two areas: the glamping zone and the caravan zone.

One major advantage of the glamping zone is its panoramic mountain view. Each glamping tent is equipped with a barbecue grill and a fire pit, perfect for late-night conversations or roasting marshmallows for dessert.

Between the room and the grill is a small outdoor table, where guests can place their food and enjoy grilled pork belly or seafood over charcoal while seated in classic camping chairs.

However, the idyllic scenery and fresh mountain air come at a cost — a compromise with nature. Mountain moths and mosquitoes are inevitable visitors. While insect repellents are provided, their effectiveness may vary.

Spoon Glamping

201 Cheonggun-ro 2985 beon-gil, Gunnae-myeon, Pocheon, Gyeonggi Province

Shop vintage items and collectables at Little Riddle

Whether you are a seasoned collector or just a curious beginner, looking for vintage items and collectables can be exciting and rewarding — especially when you get the one that others cannot find elsewhere.

And from online marketplaces to neighborhood shops, places to discover one-of-a-kind treasures are limitless.

If you are wandering around Hongdae, head over to Little Riddle, a select shop that offers vintage goods in an atmosphere that feels distinctly American. It is only a minute- walk to the shop from Exit No. 6, Hongik University Station on Subway Line No. 2.

The store sells vintage-style knitwear, magnets, keyrings, T-shirts, mugs and Kit-cat Klocks, made in the US since 1932, to name a few. All of these items would make great gifts to bring to a housewarming party or to have for yourself.

The shop also features a display ranking the top eight incense scents, making it easier for customers to choose. Stick cost about 4,000 won each or 10,000 won for a set of three.

Little Riddle

42 Wausan-ro 37-gil, Mapo-gu, Seoul