Onew of Shinee is set to launch an international tour as a soloist, his agency Griffin Entertainment said Thursday.

The singer gazed down serenely in the poster, part of which was pixelized to highlight the beauty of making up for whatever the other lacks.

He has hinted at the tour “Onew The Live: Percent (%)” saying that he will hold concerts in Seoul and Tokyo in August and October, respectively. The poster listed 14 more stops around the world — three more in Asia, three in Latin America and eight in Europe.

The tour is named after his second solo full album that will be released on July 15, about half a year since his fourth EP, “Connection,” which topped the iTunes Top Albums Chart in 17 regions.