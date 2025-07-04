Le Meridien Seoul Myeongdong launches summer 'Meat-erian Buffet'

Le Meridien Seoul Myeongdong’s all-day dining restaurant, La Palette Paris, is offering a summer "Meat-erian Buffet" through Aug. 31, featuring premium meats, fresh seafood and wellness-focused seasonal dishes.

Highlights include grilled duck in house sauce, steamed black chicken with wild pine mushrooms, Shinan-aged croaker sashimi, and grilled eel, abalone and octopus with house-made sauces.

Prices are 75,000 won ($55.16) for weekday lunch, and 125,000 won for weekday dinner and lunch or dinner on weekends and holidays.

Park Hyatt Seoul launches sunset promo at The Lounge

Park Hyatt Seoul is offering a limited-time “Summer Hour” promotion at its top-floor venue, The Lounge, through Aug. 31. The daily event runs from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., allowing guests to enjoy unlimited drinks and premium snacks for two hours while taking in a panoramic sunset view of Seoul.

Priced at 75,000 won per person, the package includes three herb-and-tea-based gin cocktails, two Korean craft beers from Artmonster, six international wines and soft drinks.

Snacks include kimchi arancini with mozzarella, Korean chips with pollack roe dip, garlic-seasoned fries and soy-caramel rice ice cream.

Westin Josun Seoul launches 'Heritage in Josun' package

The Westin Josun Seoul is celebrating its 111-year history with the "Heritage in Josun" package, available until Dec. 31. The offering includes a limited-edition eco-bag inspired by traditional Korean aesthetics and the hotel’s legacy.

All guests booking the package receive the exclusive eco-bag, while those staying in suite rooms will also receive a matching pouch. Both items are designed in collaboration with lifestyle brand OUWR, featuring patterns inspired by traditional hanbok textures.

The package starts at 496,100 won per night for a deluxe room. The eco-bag and pouch can also be purchased separately at the hotel's Josun Deli, priced at 79,200 won and 38,500 won respectively.

Conrad Seoul unveils premium summer bingsu duo

Conrad Seoul has launched two premium seasonal bingsu desserts at its top-floor venue, 37 Grill & Bar, available daily from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. this summer.

Returning this year is the Jeju Apple Mango Bingsu (95,000 won), featuring layers of Jeju apple mango atop Earl Grey milk snow ice, served with six artisanal desserts, including yuzu cheesecake and pistachio choux.

Newly joining the lineup is Hojicha Red Bean Bingsu (75,000 won), blending house-made milk ice, hand-boiled red beans and organic Jeju hojicha cream. Crispy grain tuiles add texture to this modern twist on traditional Korean bingsu.

Haevichi Jeju launches 'Cabana Breeze' package for exotic summer getaway

Haevichi Hotels & Resorts Jeju offers a private seaside retreat through its "Cabana Breeze" package, featuring panoramic ocean views at its outdoor poolside cabanas, available through Aug. 31.

The package includes two hours in a cabana equipped with a bed-style sofa and dining table, plus a choice of seafood ramen, pulled pork sandwiches or fried chicken, served with four Budweiser beers and a can of Creamery Chardonnay.

A one-night stay in a Superior room, access to wellness programs, unlimited use of pools and the fitness center, and a 10 percent discount at hotel dining venues and Spa Ara are also included.

Rates start at 266,000 won per night, with a 5 percent discount for bookings of two nights or more.