"Jurassic World: Rebirth"
(US)
Opened July 2
Sci-fi/Adventure
Directed by Gareth Edwards
A covert operative (Scarlett Johansson) and her team encounter mutated dinosaur experiments that have thrived in isolation for decades during their expedition to a forbidden island.
"F1: The Movie"
(US)
Opened June 25
Sports/Drama
Directed by Joseph Kosinski
Former Formula One driver Sonny Hayes (Brad Pitt) comes out of retirement to mentor a rookie prodigy (Damson Idris) for a struggling team.
"Noise"
(South Korea)
Opened June 25
Horror/Thriller
Directed by Kim Soo-Jin
Joo-young (Lee Sun-Bin) searches for her missing sister in a high-rise apartment building where mysterious sounds drive residents to violence and paranoia.
"Elio"
(US)
Opened June 18
Sci-fi/Adventure
Directed by Madeline Sharafian, Domee Shi, Adrian Molina
Space-obsessed 11-year-old Elio (Yonas Kibreab) gets mistakenly appointed Earth's galactic ambassador after alien contact in this Disney-Pixar adventure.
