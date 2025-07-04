"Jurassic World: Rebirth"

(US)

Opened July 2

Sci-fi/Adventure

Directed by Gareth Edwards

A covert operative (Scarlett Johansson) and her team encounter mutated dinosaur experiments that have thrived in isolation for decades during their expedition to a forbidden island.

"F1: The Movie"

(US)

Opened June 25

Sports/Drama

Directed by Joseph Kosinski

Former Formula One driver Sonny Hayes (Brad Pitt) comes out of retirement to mentor a rookie prodigy (Damson Idris) for a struggling team.

"Noise"

(South Korea)

Opened June 25

Horror/Thriller

Directed by Kim Soo-Jin

Joo-young (Lee Sun-Bin) searches for her missing sister in a high-rise apartment building where mysterious sounds drive residents to violence and paranoia.

"Elio"

(US)

Opened June 18

Sci-fi/Adventure

Directed by Madeline Sharafian, Domee Shi, Adrian Molina

Space-obsessed 11-year-old Elio (Yonas Kibreab) gets mistakenly appointed Earth's galactic ambassador after alien contact in this Disney-Pixar adventure.