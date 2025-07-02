Band to begin preparations this month, with new album, global tour to follow

BTS has officially confirmed its long-anticipated return as a full group in the spring of next year, announced during a live broadcast on Hybe's fan interaction platform Weverse on Monday.

“We’re planning to release a new group album next spring,” RM said. “Starting in July, all seven of us will gather and begin preparations. Since this is a full-group album, it will reflect everyone’s thoughts. We’re approaching it with the mindset of going back to our roots.”

“We’re planning a world tour to go along with the new album. We’ll be visiting different parts of the world, so please look forward to it,” he added.

BTS’ statement confirms The Korea Herald’s exclusive report on June 18 that the septet was eyeing a March 2026 comeback, potentially around the same time as labelmates Tomorrow X Together.

At the time, Big Hit Music, Hybe’s music subsidiary that manages BTS, responded that “no confirmation has been made” regarding the group’s comeback schedule.

The group also revealed more concrete plans: All seven bandmates will head to the US this month to begin music production and concert preparations. The upcoming album and tour will mark BTS' official full-group return, some four years since the conclusion of the boy band's last world tour, "BTS Permission to Dance on Stage," in 2022.

The bandmates also touched on individual and upcoming group activities scheduled for the second half of 2025.

They reflected on Jin’s ongoing solo fan concert tour, “RunSeokjin_EP.Tour," which kicked off in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province, on June 28. J-Hope, who recently wrapped up his “J-hope Tour ‘Hope on the Stage,’" is set to headline Lollapalooza Berlin at the Olympiastadion on July 12 and 13.