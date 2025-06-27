Jin of BTS is slated to host his first solo fan concert in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province, coming weekend.

“I am simultaneously excited and worried to be holding such event on my own for the first time,” he admitted through label Big Hit Music on Friday. The thought of greeting Army, the band’s fandom community, fills him with so much anticipation, he added, asking fans to jump around and sing together with him at the live show.

During the two-day event dubbed “RunSeokjin_Ep.Tour,” he will have Choi Yena as a guest and sing together “Loser.” The two collaborated for the single from his second solo EP “Echo.”

After the gig in Korea, he will bring the concert to eight more cities in Japan, US, UK and Netherlands, going live twice at each stop.