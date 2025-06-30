NCT Dream keeps raising the expectations for its fifth full album with a series of teaser contents.

On Saturday, it unveiled a trailer for the LP “Go Back To The Future” in which the seven members slipping through time on hover boards.

The teaser video, dubbed “We Don’t Need Roads,” included scenes paying homage to movie “Back To The Future” having been endorsed by the producers of the sci-fi franchise from the 80s.

The album is made up of nine tracks and will be fronted by two: The titular track and “Chiller.” On July 9, the septet will unveil music video for "Go Back to the Future," in advance of the full release on July 14.

On July 10, the band will kick off its fourth tour “Dream the Future” with a three-day show in Seoul.