South Korea's Hyundai Motor Group has been named one of Time magazine's 100 most influential companies of 2025.

It was listed in the Leaders category for the Time 100 Companies list released Thursday, which also included Duolingo, LinkedIn, Penguins Random House, Prada Group and Anthropic.

Hyundai is the only South Korean company included in this year's list, and it marks the group's first appearance on the ranking since its affiliate Kia Corp. made the list in 2023.

To select 100 companies with the criteria of impact, innovation, ambition and success, editors of the US magazine request suggestions and applications from across sectors, survey its contributors and correspondents around the world and seek advice from outside experts.

Calling the company an "automotive dark horse," Time highlighted Hyundai's rapid growth fueled by aggressive investment in eco-friendly vehicles and timely response to consumer preferences.

"Hyundai continues to prove that its rise to the top ranks of global automakers -- it was the third-largest automaker in 2024 -- was no fluke," the magazine wrote. "Once saddled with a subpar reputation in the US, sales are surging upward as the South Korea-based giant's Kia and Hyundai brands rack up awards for new EV and hybrid vehicles."

The magazine also pointed to Hyundai's efforts to navigate US tariffs, including its recent $21 billion investment in the United States by 2028, saying, "Hyundai's American roots continue to deepen." (Yonhap).