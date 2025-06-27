Seventeen garnered 100 million views on YouTube with the music video for “Maestro,” Pledis Entertainment said Thursday.

It is the band’s eighth music video to achieve the feat after those of “Don’t Wanna Cry,” “Super,” “Clap,” “Very Nice,” “Left and Right,” “Hot,” and “Rock with You.”

The R&B based dance number is the main track from its best-of album “17 Is Right Here,” which was released in April last year. The single topped the iTunes Top Songs Chart in 32 regions and exceeded 100 million streams on Spotify in one year, becoming its 14th song to reach the milestone on the platform.

The album debuted on Billboard 200 at No. 5 and sold over 2.96 million copies in the first week, setting a record for a K-pop compilation album.