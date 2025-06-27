Make a splash at outdoor pools, touch grass at the driving range and get serious about paper

Escape the heat at Hangang pool

Yeouido Hangang Park Swimming Pool offers the perfect urban retreat as the summer heat sweeps through the city. Open until Aug. 31, the pool provides a refreshing escape for visitors looking to cool off and enjoy a day by the Han River.

The swimming pool operates daily from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., with 15-minute cleaning and maintenance breaks every 45 minutes. Longer breaks take place from noon to 1:00 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. However, the on-site food and beverage stalls remain open throughout these times, with refreshing drinks, snacks and light meals on offer.

The pool area is divided into an adult pool and a children's pool. The adult pool reaches a depth of over 1 meter and features two swimming lanes for lap swimmers. Visitors can rent essentials such as sunbeds, mats and tables on-site, with sunbeds priced at 10,000 won. Parasols are available for free.

Poolside snacks on offer include tteokbokki, ramen, salads and refreshing drinks. The newly renovated locker rooms provide convenient storage for personal items, with a 3,000 won fee for a locker rental.

This outdoor pool is the ideal spot for a family day out, offering an easy escape from the hustle and bustle of the city. Whether you’re taking a stroll along the river or spending quality time with loved ones, this nearby oasis offers the perfect weekend getaway.

Yeouido Hangang Park Swimming Pool is just one of six public swimming pools along the Han River operated by the city, each with its unique features.

Yeouido Hangang Park Swimming Pool

82-3 Yeouido-dong, Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seou

Real turf, real practice

An hour south of Seoul’s concrete sprawl, Salt Bay Driving Range lets golfers enjoy practice that feels like actual course play, with real grass beneath their spikes.

Next to Salt Bay Golf Course in Siheung, Gyeonggi Province, the range unrolls across cushiony Kentucky bluegrass — a welcome break from those synthetic mats that mask poor contact. Here, the grass forgives nothing: you must compress it hard and clip it clean, so every swing earns its yardage.

The setup is bare-bones. No nets, no mats — just grass tees, marked lanes, a stool and an open horizon. For players numbed by simulator bays, the open-air vibe is truly a revelation.

A short-game zone lets you groove wedges for a surcharge. Package deals offer better value during extended sessions.

Prices aren’t exactly gentle — 40,000 won for 60 balls or 58,000 won for 90 — but you’re paying for honest feedback, not fake arcade golf. Every swing counts, and that focus alone justifies the tab.

The grass range opens at 10 a.m. on weekdays, 9 a.m. on weekends, and closes at sunset (last entry 90 minutes before closing time). Keep your divots in a tidy line. Drivers are off-limits for men for safety reasons.

Salt Bay Driving Range

987 Mayu-ro, Siheung-si, Gyeonggi-do

Touch of paper

In a world dominated by rapidly advancing digital technologies, paper may seem to be on its way out, but there are many who love its tactile feel. Some 364 types of paper can be touched and experienced at the Insper garage pop-up in Seoul's Eulji-ro, a neighborhood known for its printing shops.

Insper, launched by Hansol Paper, manufactures high-quality printing paper and opened the pop-up space on June 17. Running throughout this year, it hopes to draw those who want to explore a wide variety of papers for merchandise, cards, books or catalogs. The pop-up space is especially popular among designers and students, according to the company.

Visitors are welcome to ask for recommendations when selecting paper, and will be offered a personal sample when selecting nine types of papers. The pop-up space is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays to Fridays, and closes at 4 p.m. on Saturdays.

Insper garage

8 Changgyeonggung-ro 1-gil, Jung-gu, Seoul