The Boyz will be hosting a concert in Seoul in August, according to a local media report on Thursday.

The concert will be held in the second week of the month and will mark the beginning of the group's fourth overseas tour, the report added.

The 11-member team enjoyed success with its third studio album, “Unexpected,” which sold over 740,000 copies in the first week, the most for the 8-year-old band.

The tour, however, will feature only nine members. The oldest member, Sangyeon, is completing his mandatory military service, and Ju Haknyeon was expelled earlier this month.

Ju admitted to and apologized for his private encounter with former adult movie actor Asuka Kirara, but denied allegations that he had solicited prostitution from her. He plans to take legal action against agency One Hundred and the media outlet.