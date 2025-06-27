"F1: The Movie"
(US)
Opened June 25
Sports/Drama
Directed by Joseph Kosinski
Former Formula One driver Sonny Hayes (Brad Pitt) comes out of retirement to mentor a rookie prodigy (Damson Idris) for a struggling team.
"Noise"
(South Korea)
Opened June 25
Horror/Thriller
Directed by Kim Soo-Jin
Joo-young (Lee Sun-Bin) searches for her missing sister in a high-rise apartment building where mysterious sounds drive residents to violence and paranoia.
"Elio"
(US)
Opened June 18
Sci-fi/Adventure
Directed by Madeline Sharafian, Domee Shi, Adrian Molina
Space-obsessed 11-year-old Elio (Yonas Kibreab) gets mistakenly appointed Earth's galactic ambassador after alien contact in this Disney-Pixar adventure.
"How to Train Your Dragon"
(US)
Opened June 6
Fantasy/Adventure
Directed by Dean DeBlois
Hiccup (Mason Thames), a Viking chief's son, befriends a feared dragon and challenges his village's traditions in this live-action remake of the 2010 animated film.
