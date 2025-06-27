Grand Hyatt Seoul’s 'Never Ending Summer package

Grand Hyatt Seoul is offering an exclusive “Never Ending Summer” package in partnership with Maison Margiela Fragrances. The package includes a stay in a Club Room or higher, a 100ml bottle of Maison Margiela fragrance, and a 20 percent discount at the brand’s flagship store. Guests also get access to the hotel’s pool, fitness center and Grand Club Lounge. Only 50 rooms are available, with rates starting at 920,810 won ($676.37) for a King Bed Club Access Room. Book by Sept. 30 for stays between July 1 and Oct. 12.

Sofitel Ambassador Seoul's art staycation with 'Yosigo' exhibition

Sofitel Ambassador Seoul is inviting guests to experience an artistic staycation in collaboration with the Yosigo photography exhibition. The package includes an upgrade to a Luxury Lake Room, breakfast for two, exhibition tickets and exclusive merchandise. The offer runs through Aug. 31, with prices starting at 533,500 won. Reservations must be made by Aug. 28.

Summer wellness dining at Four Seasons Hotel Seoul

Four Seasons Hotel Seoul is offering seasonal dining options to help guests beat the summer heat. At The Market Kitchen, dishes like ginseng chicken soup and grilled eel are available, starting at 169,000 won for weekday lunch. Yu Yuan’s Cantonese menu, featuring nourishing soups and spicy dishes, starts at 34,000 won. For an even more refined experience, Akira Back offers a seven-course set for 289,000 won per person. Available until Aug. 31.

Westin Chosun Seoul hosts guest bartender Aki Wang

The Westin Chosun Seoul will host Taiwanese bartender Aki Wang for a guest bartending event on June 25 at the hotel's Lounge & Bar. Known for his tea-infused cocktails, Wang will showcase drinks like “Autumn End in New York” and “Twinkle Glory Fizz” using Nikka Whiskey. The event runs from 8 p.m. to midnight, with Nikka Whiskey bottle purchases including three complimentary cocktails.

Andaz Seoul Gangnam’s summer wellness dining at Jogakbo Kitchen

Andaz Seoul Gangnam’s Jogakbo Kitchen is offering a summer wellness dining experience. The “Bokdalim” lunch set, featuring dishes like abalone and mackerel, is priced at 72,000 won. For dinner, the “Sooksoo” six-course set, which reimagines traditional royal Korean cuisine, is available for 126,000 won.