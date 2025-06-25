Hanwha Aerospace, South Korea’s largest defense contractor, is ramping up efforts to penetrate new global markets, placing its flagship K9 self-propelled howitzer at the center of its expansion strategy, the company said Wednesday.

The company is actively seeking to expand its presence in Canada and Latin America by deepening engagement with local defense industries.

In May, Hanwha Aerospace and its subsidiary Hanwha Ocean showcased their land and maritime defense systems to Canadian defense officials at CANSEC 2025, Canada’s largest defense trade show, where Hanwha was the sole Korean participant.

“Hanwha is deeply committed to Canada's defense, offering our unique proposition of globally leading technology, value and sovereign capacity with local production and support,” said Michael Coulter, CEO of Hanwha Global Defence, during the event.

A month earlier, the company participated in the Korea Defense Day exhibition in Santiago, Chile, drawing interest from local defense officials with its advanced ground weapon systems.

Leading its portfolio is the K9 self-propelled howitzer, a key pillar in Hanwha’s global expansion. More than 1,800 units are currently in service across a wide range of environments — from arid deserts to arctic terrain.

The K9 is operated by 10 countries, including six NATO members — Estonia, Finland, Norway, Poland, Romania and Turkey — as well as Australia, Egypt, India and South Korea.

With geopolitical dynamics shifting rapidly, Hanwha said demand from both existing and potential customers continues to grow. The company credits the K9’s proven performance across diverse conditions and seamless integration with existing defense systems as key drivers of interest in new markets. Its reputation for timely delivery and competitive pricing also enhances its appeal.

According to Hanwha, the core strength of the K9 lies in its agility — both in firepower and mobility. It can fire up to eight rounds per minute with consistent accuracy at ranges of up to 40 kilometers and quickly relocate after firing to reduce the risk of counterattack.

The wheeled variant offers even greater mobility than the tracked version, enabling rapid movement across vast and varied terrain, features well-suited for countries like Canada and Chile. This model boasts a top speed of 100 km per hour, an operational range of up to 700 km on a single fuel charge, and a maximum firing range exceeding 54 km, all while maintaining a firing rate of up to eight rounds per minute.

Tailored to meet the strategic requirements and defense frameworks of individual countries, the K9 system’s adoption by NATO members underscores its compatibility with NATO-standard ammunition and operational doctrines, allowing for seamless integration with allied forces.

Hanwha said these capabilities support its bid for Canada’s anticipated 6 billion Canadian dollar ($4.37 billion) artillery modernization project, where the country’s vast geography, rugged terrain and NATO obligations make the K9 a suitable choice.

Hanwha is also building global trust through its track record of fast, high-quality delivery and strong commitment to technology transfer and local production.

The company delivered 24 K9 howitzers to Poland in October 2022, just two months after signing a contract to supply 212 units by 2026. Of the 70 scheduled for delivery in 2025, 20 were completed in the first quarter, according to securities firms.

“Hanwha Aerospace surprised the Polish military with exceptionally fast delivery times — a crucial factor for nations facing urgent security needs,” a company official said.

In an industry often beset by delays and technology transfer concerns, Hanwha stands out with its ability to deliver quickly while offering local production and shared technology. K9 manufacturing is already underway in Australia, with preparations progressing in Romania, reinforcing Hanwha’s appeal in markets prioritizing both capability and sovereignty.

“Today's global environment demands not only delivering the best technology at the right speed and price, but also ensuring sovereign capabilities within each defense market,” CEO Coulter said.