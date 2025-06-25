Wi Sung-lac, South Korea’s national security adviser, is expected to attend a meeting with the Indo-Pacific Four (IP4) nations on Wednesday, which is expected to address cooperations in defense industry projects.

Wi is currently visiting the Netherlands to attend the summit in place of President Lee Jae Myung, who decided Sunday not to participate, citing the need to monitor potential economic fallout from the Iran-Israel conflict. On Tuesday evening, Wi attended a dinner hosted by King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands and engaged with European figures, according to the presidential office.

“The discussions will focus on areas of potential cooperation, particularly within pilot defense industry projects currently underway,” a senior presidential official said, referring to Wi’s planned participation in the IP4 session.

The IP4 — comprising South Korea, Japan, Australia and New Zealand — are NATO’s key partners in the Indo-Pacific region. The group has held annual meetings with NATO since 2022 to deepen cross-regional security cooperation.

This year’s IP4 session was initially planned as a high-level meeting involving the leaders of the IP4 countries, NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte and US President Donald Trump. NATO also mentioned the expected lineup during a press briefing Sunday.

Following President Lee’s decision not to attend, Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba announced his absence on Monday. Trump was also confirmed not to attend the IP4 session, with NATO officials stating in a press briefing on Tuesday that the meeting would proceed without US participation due to “scheduling issues.”

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese had already opted out of the summit earlier this year.

With the absence of key leaders, it remains unclear whether Rutte will join the session. Currently, only New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon remains among the four IP4 leaders.

Along with South Korea’s Wi, Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya and Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles are reportedly expected to attend Wednesday’s IP4 meeting in their leaders’ place.