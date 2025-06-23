President Lee Jae Myung has nominated Kim Young-hoon, a former head of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions, as minister of employment and labor.

Born in 1968 in Busan, Kim currently works as a locomotive engineer at Korea Railroad Corporation and serves as a public member of the Busan Regional Labor Relations Commission.

He previously led the Korean Railway Workers’ Union and the Justice Party’s labor division.

He is expected to play a central role in advancing workers’ rights, including reducing industrial accidents, revising the "Yellow Envelope Law," and introducing a 4.5-day workweek.

Lee’s office said Kim was chosen for his ability to “break from the previous administration’s repressive labor stance” and “strengthen protections for working people.”