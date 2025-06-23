Bae Kyung-hoon, a 49-year-old artificial intelligence expert who currently heads LG AI Research, has been nominated to be the next minister for the Ministry of Science and ICT as the Lee Jae Myung administration looks to accelerate AI growth.

Bae, who has led LG’s AI unit since December 2020, serves as the co-director of a joint lab between Seoul National University and LG AI Research. He is also a member of the presidential AI council as well as the presidential advisory council on science and technology.

Bae previously held the chief position of the AI technology division at LG Uplus and practiced various AI applications at SK Telecom. He has earned a PhD in electronic engineering from Kwangwoon University and completed an executive program for AI: Implications for Business Strategy from the Sloan School of Management at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.