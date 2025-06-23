NCT Dream will be back July 14 with its fifth studio album, label SM Entertainment announced Monday.

The band of seven will return with the LP “Go Back To The Future,” a nine-track set that will portray the emotions and experiences of traveling through time with a time machine.

The time travel device is likely to be a hover board — if a teaser clip for the LP is an indication — a symbolic item from the septet’s debut single “Chewing Gum.”

From next week, a string of teasers will be released, and on July 9, the music video for the main track “BTTF” will be unveiled. On the following day, the band will kick off its fourth world tour, “Dream Show 4: Dream The Future,” in Seoul.