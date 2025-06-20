"Elio"
(US)
Opened June 18
Sci-fi/Adventure
Directed by Madeline Sharafian, Domee Shi, Adrian Molina
Space-obsessed 11-year-old Elio (Yonas Kibreab) gets mistakenly appointed Earth's galactic ambassador after alien contact in this Disney-Pixar adventure.
"How to Train Your Dragon"
(US)
Opened June 6
Fantasy/Adventure
Directed by Dean DeBlois
Hiccup (Mason Thames), a Viking chief's son, befriends a feared dragon and challenges his village's traditions in this live-action remake of the 2010 animated film.
"The Pact"
(South Korea)
Opened June 2
Drama/Thriller
Directed by Kim Nam-Kyun
An investigative journalist uncovers the dark influence of a mysterious woman (Kim Gyu-ri) who uses occult practices to control South Korea's political elite.
"Hi-Five"
(South Korea)
Opened May 30
Action/Comedy
Directed by Kang Hyung-cheol
Five individuals (Lee Jae-in, Ahn Jae-hong, Ra Mi-ran, Kim Hee-won, Yoo Ah-in) develop superpowers after receiving organ transplants from a psychic donor. Now, they must defend themselves against a cult leader (Park Jin-young) who wants to steal their abilities.
