With the rainy season expected to arrive in most parts of the country Friday, it might be time to rethink your weekend plans. Whether it’s sipping a hot cup of coffee at a cozy Seoul cafe, making your very own music box or escaping to the world of musicals in Daegu, the monsoon season offers the perfect excuse to stay indoors without missing out.

Serene getaway with cup of coffee

How about finding a cozy and relaxing escape for monsoon season? Songpa-gu is home to Seoul’s iconic outdoor destinations such as Olympic Park and Seokchon Lake, but you’ll also find charming hidden gems perfect for a serene getaway.

Just a 5-minute walk from Songpanaru Station on Seoul Subway Line No. 9, Frank Coffin Bar's dark wood interior and soft, ambient lighting offer a warm, inviting atmosphere. It’s a perfect space for those rainy days when you want to slow down and savor the moment.

The cafe's highlights include two signature coffee drinks made with cream and scotch candy, offering a rich taste. Another favourite is the croffles, served with a variety of sweet toppings.

From traditional espresso-based drinks like Romano, Caffe Bacio and Caffe Albero, to refreshing summer options like fruit sorbets and fizzy ades, Frank Coffin Bar is the perfect spot for those who want a sweet treat to pair with their rich, flavourful coffee.

Frank Coffin Bar is open daily from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Frank Coffin Bar

2nd floor, 6 Baekjegobun-ro 45, Songpa-gu, Seoul

Take a tune home

In the heart of Insa-dong, one of Seoul’s must-visit cultural hubs for travelers, is a charming, boutique music box shop offering visitors the memorable experience of crafting their own, one-of-a-kind music box.

First, guests are invited to select a blank music box with their tune of choice from a curated catalog of classics, beloved film scores and popular K-drama soundtracks. Choices include “Do You Want to Build a Snowman” from Disney’s “Frozen,” “City of Stars” from “La La Land” and a melody from “Mr. Sunshine.”

The boxes also come in a variety of shapes and finishes, from dome-shaped designs to rectangular styles, available in plastic or wood.

Once you’ve selected your base and melody, it’s time to personalize. Pick from a wide selection of figurines — cats, mermaids and more — and decorate your music box to your liking.

The store also features a gallery of beautifully decorated pieces and vintage-style music boxes, offering plenty of inspiration. Open daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., the DIY music box experience is available without reservation and is priced at 28,000 won.

Orgel House

49 Insadong-gil, Jongno-gu, Seoul

Visit musical paradise Daegu

Daegu, the country's fourth-largest city, becomes a vibrant hub of musical theater starting this weekend, welcoming both homegrown and global productions, emerging talent and original works.

The 19th Daegu International Musical Festival takes place across Daegu from Friday to July 7, presenting a total of 29 productions from six countries, including Hungary, France, Japan, Taiwan and China.

The festival opens with "Tesla," a large-scale production from Hungary making its Asian premiere, and closes with "Panda," a Chinese musical praised for its emotional resonance.

Among the highlights are five new original musicals: "Cidis: The Right to Be Forgotten," "Gangdy," "Shakespiece," "Hidden Love" and "Magic Blanket," the last of which was created by graduates of the DIMF Musical Academy’s composition and lyric-writing program.

DIMF is also where Tony Award-winning composer Will Aronson and lyricist/playwright Park Chun-hyu began developing their creative partnership, according to the organizer.

Meanwhile, the “10,000 Won Happiness” event, which offers a limited number of discounted tickets each day, draws crowds from early morning. The ticket booth in Dongseong-ro, central Daegu, runs until July 3 and is open from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends.

The festival opening ceremony and concert will be held at 6:30 p.m., Saturday at Daegu Kolon Open Air Music Hall.

Daegu International Musical Festival takes place at major performing venues in Daegu.

Daegu Opera House

15 Hoam-ro, Buk-gu, Daegu