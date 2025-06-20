Park Hyatt Seoul launches early summer promotion

Park Hyatt Seoul is offering up to 20 percent off room rates with its Early Summer Promotion through Aug. 31. Guests who book three or more nights by Aug. 28 receive discounted stays starting at 400,000 won per night. All guests enjoy access to the pool and fitness studio, and suite bookings include complimentary sauna access. Ideal for a luxury staycation, the promotion provides panoramic views of Gangnam, upscale amenities and a tranquil summer retreat in the city.

Kensington Hotels offer 'Let’s Go Swimming' package

Kensington Hotels & Resorts has unveiled its “Let’s Go Swimming” package through Aug. 31 at 13 locations nationwide. Packages start at 119,900 won at Kensington Resort Gapyeong, including a one-night stay, pool, beach and water park access, and site-specific perks. At Kensington Pyeongchang, the package includes a two-person breakfast, access to the pool and sauna, and a 10,000 won dining voucher. At Seorak Beach, guests can enjoy breakfast for two and beachfront sunbeds. In Jeju, it includes a one-night stay, breakfast for two adults and one child, and outdoor pool access. Guests staying for two consecutive nights receive a free beach bag and towel, while supplies last.

Andaz Seoul Gangnam’s Disney-inspired summer package

Andaz Seoul Gangnam is offering its “Magical Moments at Andaz” package through Aug. 31. The package includes a limited-edition “Mickey in Seoul” plush and magnet set, the hotel's signature bingsu shaved ice dessert, a free minibar (excluding alcohol), a breakfast buffet and access to the indoor pool and fitness center. Prices start at 464,200 won, with early-bird rates from 394,570 won for bookings at least seven days in advance. Available while supplies last, the package targets fans of K-culture and families seeking a playful, luxury staycation.

Le Meridien Myeongdong unveils tea omakase

Le Meridien Seoul Myeongdong presents “Art de Tea,” a five-course tea omakase at Lumiere, its lobby lounge and bar, running through Oct. 31. Priced at 58,000 won, the experience features tea pairings curated by a tea master, matched with savory and sweet courses such as ceviche, spinach tortellini, herb-marinated beef and Earl Grey mousse cake. Available Wednesday to Sunday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., the experience highlights wellness through gastronomy and offers a sophisticated cultural escape in the heart of the city.

Four Seasons Hotel Seoul offers 'Stay & Dine' summer package

Four Seasons Hotel Seoul is presenting a “Stay & Dine” package through Aug. 31 with a one-night stay and a 150,000 won dining credit. Rates start at 630,000 won for a Deluxe Room. The credit is valid at any of the hotel’s eight restaurants and bars (excluding in-room dining). Guests also enjoy complimentary use of the pool, fitness club and golf zone. Families benefit from the Kids for All Seasons lounge, making it an ideal option for a gourmet summer staycation in the heart of Gwanghwamun.