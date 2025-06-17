Big Hit Music confirms third-quarter launch of a five-member act, with Hybe chairman Bang Si-hyuk playing a key role in content development

Big Hit Music, the K-pop agency behind BTS and a music label under Hybe, is expected to debut a new boy group in August, according to local media reports Tuesday.

In a statement to The Korea Herald on Tuesday, Big Hit Music said, “We are currently preparing for the debut of a new boy group in the third quarter of this year. Details regarding the debut date will be announced officially at a later time.” While the agency did not confirm the August timeline, it did not deny it either, hinting that the report is likely accurate.

During a Hybe conference call in April, CEO Lee Jae-sang stated that Big Hit Music plans to launch a five-member boy group in the third quarter. "Chairman Bang Si-hyuk has been deeply involved in content production. The team will present innovative music that goes beyond the conventional evolution of K-pop boy groups and highlights a unique identity,” Lee said.

Hybe also shared that the group will function as a next-generation “creator crew,” not only performing but also producing their own music, choreography and video content to showcase a new level of self-expression and creative autonomy.

The upcoming act will be Big Hit Music’s first new boy group in six years, following Tomorrow X Together, and the first new boy group under Hybe since TWS, who debuted under Pledis Entertainment about a year and a half ago.

Big Hit Music has achieved global success with BTS, who debuted in 2013, and Tomorrow X Together, who followed in 2019. With the upcoming group marking the label’s third boy band, expectations are high from both fans and the industry, even before their official debut.