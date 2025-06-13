Here's your guide to a fun weekend from culture desk reporters at The Korea Herald.

Taste of summer, one scoop at a time

We're midway through June, with the hottest time of the year just around the corner. While air conditioning can be a real blessing in the summer heat, making your taste buds tingle with a cold treat is a deliciously chill way to keep cool in the hot weather.

Myosa Seoul, located near Seoul Forest in Seongsu-dong, Seoul, serves bingsu, a summertime staple of shaved ice that comes in a variety of styles, one featuring pistachio paste and a cherry on top. The heat-beating ice dessert is priced at 17,500 won ($12.77).

Other signature items are bingsu with sweet corn and black bean paste, blending dessert-like sweetness with a touch of savory for a bold twist; bingsu topped with green peas and mugwort paste that blends creamy, sweet and earthy notes; and bingsu paired with black sesame and peanuts.

In addition to cold desserts, the cafe offers a fish-shaped monaka wafer snack filled with cashew paste and buttercream, as well as cheesecake.

Myosa Seoul

2 Seoulsup 2-gil, Seongdong-gu, Seoul

Rooftop Korean barbecue in Sindang-dong

Now that summer is here, outdoor dining is a great way to enjoy the warm weather and sunshine. A growing trend among younger diners is to enjoy Korean barbecue — especially samgyeopsal, or grilled pork belly — outdoors in the fresh air.

Tae Tae Samgyeop No. 2, a rooftop Korean barbecue restaurant in Sindang-dong, Seoul, has become a hotspot among Millennials and Generation Z for exactly that reason.

Known for its lively “yajang” (outdoor seating) atmosphere, the restaurant often has long lines, especially on balmier days, so a wait is almost unavoidable. The most popular item on the menu is the “kalsamgyeop,” or knife-sliced pork belly, which comes generously topped with minari (Korean watercress) in unlimited portions.

However, the standout dish that shouldn't be missed is Tae Tae Samgyeop’s signature yuni-jajang — black bean noodles. While pairing samgyeopsal with cold noodles is common in Korea, enjoying it with yuni-jajang is a rare and novel combination.

As the sun sets, the lights under the rooftop tents begin to glow, offering a picturesque view of the evening sky. Grilled pork belly and a shot of soju in this setting may be one of the most romantic ways to experience samgyeopsal in Seoul during summer.

Tae Tae Samgyeop No. 2

373-3 Toegye-ro, Jung-gu, Seoul

Tsutaya Books comes to Seoul

Tsutaya Books, one of Japan’s most popular bookstore brands and a destination for tourists, has opened its first pop-up store in Seoul. Known for blending books, design and lifestyle, Tsutaya brings a small slice of its minimalist aesthetic to Korea for a limited time.

Titled Tsutaya–CCC Art Lab Seoul 1st Pop-up, the space is divided into three main sections. The first zone, “Garden as Art,” draws inspiration from the Ginza Tsutaya Bookstore and presents an indoor garden-like space designed for quiet art viewing. Works by Japanese artists, including Kohei Nawa, Takeru Amano, Sako Arai and Hiroshi Mori, are on display. The art exhibition is located separately from the other two spaces, at the far end of the complex.

The second area, “Pieces of Taste,” focuses on lifestyle products that add artful touches to everyday life. Items such as notebooks, stationery, bags, hats, cups, plates, T-shirts and socks are arranged for browsing.

In the final zone, “A Little Bookshop,” visitors can enjoy coffee and books together. While the book selection is modest, it includes art publications and select magazines. The coffee is served by Tokyo-based Little Nap Coffee Stand, which operates twice a day at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Only 45 cups are served per session.

The pop-up runs through July 13, open Tuesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Tsutaya–CCC Art Lab Seoul 1st Pop-up

Nine One Hannam

91 Hannam-daero, Yongsan-gu, Seoul