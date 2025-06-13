"How to Train Your Dragon"

(US)

Opened June 6

Fantasy/Adventure

Directed by Dean DeBlois

Hiccup (Mason Thames), a Viking chief's son, befriends a feared dragon and challenges his village's traditions in this live-action remake of the 2010 animated film.

"The Pact"

(South Korea)

Opened June 2

Drama/Thriller

Directed by Kim Nam-Kyun

An investigative journalist uncovers the dark influence of a mysterious woman (Kim Gyu-ri) who uses occult practices to control South Korea's political elite.

"Hi-Five"

(South Korea)

Opened May 30

Action/Comedy

Directed by Kang Hyung-cheol

Five individuals (Lee Jae-in, Ahn Jae-hong, Ra Mi-ran, Kim Hee-won, Yoo Ah-in) develop superpowers after receiving organ transplants from a psychic donor. Now, they must defend themselves against a cult leader (Park Jin-young) who wants to steal their abilities.

"Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning"

(US)

Opened May 17

Action/Thriller

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie

In this final installment of the long-running franchise, Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) faces his ultimate mission to stop artificial intelligence from triggering a global nuclear war.