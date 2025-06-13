Eumseong Pumba Festival

The annual Eumseong Pumba Festival runs until Sunday, celebrating traditional Korean street performance culture. The festival features a national pumba parade and pumba rap battles. Visitors can try making bibimbap and take part in other traditional activities. Pumba, originating from Korean street songs, symbolizes the healing of social inequality through humor. The free festival honors philanthropist Choi Gwi-dong's legacy in Eumseong, North Chungcheong Province.

Exploring traditional Korean fabric

The 35th Hansan Mosi Cultural Festival runs until Sunday, celebrating UNESCO-recognized traditional Korean weaving of mosi, or fine ramie cloth. The festival features fashion shows, folk performances and hands-on weaving experiences. Visitors can try on traditional clothing, participate in mini-loom workshops and experience natural dyeing. Admission is free for the event, held at the Hansan Mosi Museum in Seocheon, South Chungcheong Province.

Pohang International Fire & Light Festival

The Pohang International Fire & Light Festival runs from Saturday to June 22, featuring international fireworks teams from Korea, Canada and Italy. The nine-day festival includes drone light shows, street parades, music festivals and food markets. International fireworks competitions highlight the steel city's industrial heritage. Admission is free for the events, held at Hyeongsangang Sports Park and throughout Pohang, North Gyeongsang Province.

Lavender and daisy gardens

The Herb Island Lavender & Daisy Festival runs until June 30, offering flower harvesting and herb planting experiences.

Visitors can harvest lavender, gather chamomile for tea, plant herbs and make lavender ice cream. The festival features photo zones, flea markets and local food vendors.

Admission costs 8,000 won to 12,000 won depending on age and day. Additional activities range from 4,000 won to 8,000 won at Herb Island in Pocheon, Gyeonggi Province.

Jangsaengpo Hydrangea Festival

The Jangsaengpo Hydrangea Festival runs until June 29, featuring 30,000 hydrangea plants of 40 varieties in full bloom.

The festival includes busking performances, photo zones, photography contests and hydrangea-themed experiences. Visitors can participate in photo missions and browse specialty markets.

Admission costs 3,000 won at Whale Culture Village in Ulsan, South Gyeongsang Province.