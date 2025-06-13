Park Hyatt Seoul’s Cornerstone launches summer Italian dinner courses

Park Hyatt Seoul’s Italian restaurant, Cornerstone, is introducing two summer dinner courses. The Nobile six-course dinner (189,000 won) highlights Sardinia, Sicily, Campania and Apulia with refined regional dishes, including seafood salad Nero di Mare, Amalfi-style squid ink linguine and grilled Hanwoo tenderloin. Dessert options include Sardinian seadas with saffron honey and pistachio gelato almond cake.

The Signature five-course dinner (119,000 won) offers a classic Italian experience, starting with Black Angus tartare and ending with traditional Tiramisu della Nonna. Highlights include seafood bisque and Apulian-style orecchiette pasta with bottarga. Both courses are available daily from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Cornerstone through Aug. 31.

The Plaza Seoul launches ‘Welcome Seoul’ package for tourists

The Plaza Seoul has introduced a new “Welcome Seoul” package tailored for international visitors. This offering includes a one-night stay in a deluxe room, two limited-edition T-money transportation cards (each preloaded with 5,000 won), and two traditional Korean mother-of-pearl inlay hand mirrors. The first 20 guests who book the package can also receive a rare royal seal. Priced at 325,000 won, the package is offered to online members at a 20,000 won discount. Guests also enjoy complimentary access to the fitness club and pool. The offer is valid through Dec. 31.

Grand Josun Jeju unveils rainy season ‘Stay in the Rain’ package

Grand Josun Jeju has launched a limited-time “Stay in the Rain” package, designed for travelers visiting the island during the rainy season. Available for stays from June 19 to July 20, the two-night package offers indoor wellness and dining experiences.

Guests can participate in one of the hotel’s “Grand Joy Wellness” programs — choose from yoga, aqua fitness or ballet-fit — and enjoy an in-room traditional meal, "Bitsori Hansang." The set includes one bottle of makgeolli rice wine paired with a local dish, such as Jeju pork with savory Korean pancakes, or jeon. A bath bomb gift set from Leps (two-pack) is also included. Rates start at 363,000 won for a deluxe room. Reservations are open through July 20.

Westin Josun Busan launches ‘Sweet Summer’ package with Ben & Jerry’s

Westin Josun Busan partnered with global ice cream brand Ben & Jerry’s to unveil its “Sweet Summer” package, available through Aug. 31. Starting at 338,800 won, the package includes one night in a deluxe room with a complimentary pint (473 ml) of Ben & Jerry’s ice cream. Guests staying in executive rooms or higher receive a limited-edition “Sweet Summer” beach towel.

Two on-site events will also offer free Ben & Jerry’s ice cream cups and cookies to hotel guests: June 5–8 (800 guests) and July 25–Aug. 2 (630 guests), from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Park Hyatt Seoul unveils luxury summer bingsu selection at The Lounge

Park Hyatt Seoul is offering a premium summer dessert experience at The Lounge on the 24th floor. The seasonal bingsu selection features luxurious ingredients and a dramatic dry ice presentation. The Jeju Apple Mango Bingsu (110,000 won) features two whole fresh Jeju mangoes, shaved milk ice, mango gelato and mango sauce. The Organic Red Bean Bingsu (65,000 won) reinvents tradition with slow-cooked Korean organic red beans, injeolmi rice cake and low-sugar sweet bean jelly.

Both options are served daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. through Aug. 31. The Jeju mango version is available at a 20 percent discount (88,000 won) via Naver reservation throughout June.