Twice will roll out its sixth LP in Japan on Aug. 27, label JYP Entertainment announced Wednesday.

In the trailer for “Enemy,” the nine members went for retro vibes, fiddling with musical instruments and dressed in rock-chic outfits.

Twice has released five LPs and ten singles as well as five best-of albums and two reissues in Japan so far. The latest was the fifth best-of album “#Twice5” from May, which earned gold certification.

The sixth LP will be released in the middle of the Japan leg of their upcoming international tour. The group is set to travel to four cities in the country between late July and mid-September.

It is part of the tour named after the group’s fourth full album in Korea, “This Is For,” slated to be released July 11.