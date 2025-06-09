Twice announced plans Monday for an international tour via its label JYP Entertainment.

The group will launch the tour on July 19 with a two-day show at Inspire Arena in Incheon, and visit four cities in Japan until mid-September. Following the Japan leg, it will head to Macao, Singapore and Bulacan, Philippines, as well as two cities in Australia. The poster for the upcoming tour stated that the nine members are set to perform in more cities.

It will be Twice’s sixth world tour and is expected to be even larger than the previous gig, which drew about 1.5 million fans across 27 cities, including Los Angeles, where it became the first female band to host a show at SoFi Stadium.

The tour is named after its fourth full album, “This Is For,” which is due out on July 11.