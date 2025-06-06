Four Seasons Hotel Seoul launches summer afternoon tea

Four Seasons Hotel Seoul unveiled its 101 Days of Summer Afternoon Tea, available daily until Sept. 9 at the hotel’s Maru lounge.

The afternoon tea features locally sourced ingredients and seasonal flavors, blending Korean culture with French techniques. Executive pastry chef Steven Jin offers inventive dishes such as king crab tartlet with Korean cucumber, Peking duck rillette with sweet peaches and summer cherry tartlet.

The accompanying 101 Days of Summer drinks menu includes boksunga Bellini and the peaches & cream mocktail.

The tea set is priced at 160,000 won for two.

Jeju Shinhwa World offers promotion for expectant parents

Jeju Shinhwa World is offering a range of exclusive benefits for customers who book directly through its official website.

The “My Sweet Babymoon Season 2” package, specially designed for expectant parents seeking a peaceful getaway, features a fixed discounted rate and a newborn essentials set from Off Label, along with perks such as 50 percent off SoCar's Jeju Shinhwa World car-sharing service and up to 35 percent off on Grand Blue Yacht rentals.

Rates for a one-night stay in a superior room start at 110,000 won.

Lotte Hotel Jeju launches 'All In One Day' time sale promotion

Lotte Hotel Jeju is offering its “All In One Day” time sale promotion on the first Monday of every month, with exclusive benefits for bookings made within 24 hours for stays until Aug. 16.

Guests can book deluxe rooms starting at 265,000 won with an option to add breakfast for two at La Seine for 80,000 won. For consecutive-night stays in Garden View rooms or higher, guests receive a complimentary snack and two drinks at the outdoor cafe. Suites include breakfast for two, sauna access, minibar use and a La Seine dinner for two on extended stays.

The promotion also offers exclusive gifts, free guest additions and discounts on local attractions.

Cassia Sokcho unveils summer promotions at cafe & bakery Horizon

Cassia Sokcho is celebrating summer with promotions at its cafe and bakery Horizon. The cafe introduces four limited-edition drinks: mint coffee, passion breeze, tropical sunset and watermelon smoothie.

Horizon’s signature corn bread, made with Gangwon Province corn, is available at 4,000 won per piece or 20,000 won for a set of five. The hotel has also opened an infinity poolside bar, serving snacks such as tteokbokki, burrata cheese tomato salad and a wide range of drinks, including coffee, highballs and beer.

Sheraton Grand Incheon Hotel launches ‘Parkview & Bear Key Ring’ package

Sheraton Grand Incheon Hotel is offering the “Parkview & Bear Key Ring” package, available until Aug. 31.

The package includes a guaranteed upgrade to a Central Park-view room, with rates starting at 308,550 won. Guests booking club rooms enjoy access to the Sheraton Club Lounge, sauna and breakfast buffet, while Marriott Bonvoy members receive free breakfast for two children.

A limited-edition bear key ring is included as a souvenir. Guests can also participate in a roulette event for a chance to win upgrades to executive or ambassador suites by following the hotel’s Instagram account.