Star PD Jung Jong-yeon addresses controversy surrounding 'Devil’s Plan' season 2 as final winner issues apology

Season 2 of Netflix’s survival game show "Devil’s Plan" generated intense buzz — though not for the reasons the creators might have hoped.

While season 1 earned praise for its intense mind games and unpredictable strategy, the second season has received heavy criticism for the behavior of its participants and a controversial outcome that left viewers divided.

Continuing with a new lineup of contestants from diverse professions — including legendary Go player Lee Se-dol, Super Junior’s Kyuhyun, and professional poker player Seven High — season 2 ended with Hyun-kyu, a reality star from dating show "EXchange 2" (2022), becoming the final winner and taking home the 380 million won ($275,000) prize.

But instead of celebrating the win, viewers quickly accused Hyun-kyu, Kyuhyun and actor Yoon So-hee of forming an alliance that supposedly worked to support Hyun-kyu’s victory. The alleged collusion was met with public backlash, with some fans labeling "Devil’s Plan" season 2 as “the worst survival game show ever.”

Hyun-kyu’s behavior also became a major flashpoint, with critics calling him disrespectful and rude toward other participants. Some fans claimed he didn’t deserve the win at all.

Facing growing criticism, Hyun-kyu appeared before reporters Tuesday in Samcheong-dong, Seoul, wearing a solemn expression and keeping his head down for most of the event.

“Many people have judged my character, so I reflected on myself. ... I sincerely committed to the program, and during that process, I think I said things that hurt others and showed an aggressive attitude. I feel sorry for making many people uncomfortable and causing trouble for the program, the production team, and the cast,” he said during the group interview.

“I regret that I should have played a bit more gently,” he continued. “After the program ended, I received the prize money, and since I feel I had a negative influence while winning, I plan to donate a certain amount. I will also enjoy some good food with the other contestants.”

Much of the frustration also stemmed from participants forming alliances, which allegedly disrupted the intended flow of gameplay.

Producer Jung Jong-yeon, the star producer behind multiple game shows such as "The Genius" and "Great Escape" as well as the producer of the "Devil's Plan" series, acknolwedged the issue, saying, “It’s an unavoidable problem in competitive programs that involve social elements.”

“This genre isn’t a brain game where everyone starts from the same line, like a race. If viewers continue to feel frustrated watching that aspect, then it’s something we need to reflect on," said Jung, during a group interview session held with Hyun-kyu on the same day.

When asked whether he’s planning a third season, Jung remained open to the idea, even in the face of ongoing criticism.

“There have been a lot of responses saying, ‘I’m not looking forward to season 3,’” he said.

“(But) if even one person is looking forward to it, I’d like to do season 3,” Jung said. “Honestly, even if ‘Devil’s Plan 3’ gets greenlit, I’ve been thinking about completely changing the structure. While maintaining the core concept of a brain-based social survival game, I wanted to keep introducing new formats. If given the chance, I’ll try that again — or we might even release it under a completely different title.”

All episodes of "Devil’s Plan" season 2 are now available to stream on Netflix.