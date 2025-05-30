Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung on Friday highlighted the need for South Korea to achieve peace on the Korean Peninsula to bring about an economic recovery.

In a Facebook post, Lee welcomed the endorsement of US investment guru Jim Rogers, chairman of Rogers Holdings, calling attention to Rogers’ belief in the country’s economic potential on the foundation of rapprochement between the two Koreas.

“If we have fair rules, transparent governance, a stable peace regime on the Korean Peninsula, and solid industrial and economic policies, our stock market has far more room to grow,” Lee wrote.

He echoed Rogers’ view that “peace is not just a political issue but an economic strategy,” and that Korea could become the trade, finance and innovation hub of Northeast Asia.

Rogers has long underscored the economic potential of the Korean Peninsula, particularly in the context of inter-Korean cooperation and regional stability. His support was publicly delivered on Thursday through a statement read at the National Assembly by representatives of businesses at the Kaesong Industrial Complex, a joint industrial complex once operated by the two Koreas that was shut down in 2016.

In the statement, Rogers touted Lee as the candidate who is capable of "ending the era of confrontation and opening a new chapter of peace, growth, and global leadership."

Rogers, who took part in a virtual dialogue on economics with Lee in January 2022, also argued that a peaceful Korea would not only boost investor confidence but also unlock millions of new jobs and potentially send the Kospi to historic highs.

“Let us invest in peace. Let us invest in the future. Let us invest in Korea. The choice is Lee Jae-myung,” he said.