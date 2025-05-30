The 25-year-old becomes second Korean violinist to win, after Yang In-mo's 2022 victory

Three years after violinist Yang In-mo became the first Korean to win the International Jean Sibelius Violin Competition, fellow Korean virtuoso Park Sueye claimed the top prize at the competition’s 13th edition, held in Helsinki on May 29.

Founded in 1965 to commemorate the 100th anniversary of Finnish composer Jean Sibelius’ birth, the competition is held every five years and is regarded as one of the most demanding and respected violin competitions in the world. Past winners include legendary figures such as Viktoria Mullova, Leonidas Kavakos and Sergey Khachatryan. Park is the second Korean to win the competition, following Yang In-mo's historic win in 2022.

“I’m incredibly happy to have won the Sibelius Competition,” the 25-year-old said after the announcement. “It was a meaningful journey, and I’m so grateful that I was able to communicate my music through to the very end. It still feels surreal, but I'm grateful for everyone who rooted for me,” she said.

While this is her first major win at an international competition, the young violinist has already carved out a distinct identity in the classical music world, with five critically acclaimed albums to her name. She released her debut recording, “Paganini: 24 Caprices,” in November 2017 at the age of 16, becoming the youngest artist to record the complete set.

In an interview with The Korea Herald in May 2023, Park reflected on her evolving identity as both a performer and educator. She described each of her albums not merely as recordings, but as personal milestones -- markers of growth at different stages in her life and career as well as a testament to her transformative musical journey.

“I’m not sure if I would try to record the complete Paganini again when I turn 35. But to be honest, when I listen to my first album, it’s already very different,” she said.

Her sixth album, a solo violin recording titled “Exil!,” is set to be released in July by BIS Records. The album features Bartok’s Sonata for Solo Violin, selections from Ysaye’s Six Sonatas, and other technically demanding pieces.

Two years ago, Park began to take her artistic practice beyond the stage. “I guess I’m a polymath. I feel slightly happier when performing solo, but I have also changed through meeting many people. I’d also like to play in an ensemble and an orchestra, as well as teach,” Park told The Korea Herald. “I learn a lot from teaching and performing in an orchestra once in a while. All of these experiences enhance my understanding of music.”

A total of 40 violinists participated in the 13th International Jean Sibelius Violin Competition. Following the first and second rounds held from May 19 to May 25, six finalists, including Park, were selected.

For the final round, Park performed Oliver Knussen’s Violin Concerto Op. 30 with the Finnish Radio Symphony Orchestra and Jean Sibelius’s Violin Concerto in D minor, Op. 47 with the Helsinki Philharmonic Orchestra.

Her prize includes 30,000 euros ($34,000) in cash, upcoming engagements with Finland’s top orchestras, mentorship under violinist Pekka Kuusisto and conductor-violinist John Storgards, and a one-year loan of the 1777 Guadagnini violin “ex Sasson,” facilitated by Beare’s International Violin Society.

Second prize was awarded to Minami Yoshida from Japan and third prize to Claire Wells from the United States. This year’s jury consisted of seven violinists, including Korea’s own Lee Sung-ju and Cho Jin-joo, who served as Kumho Art Hall’s artist-in-residence in 2015.