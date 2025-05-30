"Hi-Five"

(South Korea)

Opened May 30

Action/Comedy

Directed by Kang Hyung-cheol

Five individuals (Lee Jae-in, Ahn Jae-hong, Ra Mi-ran, Kim Hee-won, Yoo Ah-in) develop superpowers after receiving organ transplants from a psychic donor. Now, they must defend themselves against a cult leader (Park Jin-young) who seeks to steal their abilities.

"Big Deal"

(South Korea)

Opened May 30

Drama

Directed by Choi Yoon-jin

During the 1997 financial crisis, a soju company's CFO (Yoo Hae-jin) clashes with an investment banker (Lee Je-hoon) over the future of Korea's favorite spirit in a high-stakes corporate battle.

"Lilo & Stitch"

(US)

Opened May 21

Sci-fi/Comedy

Directed by Dean Fleischer Camp

In this live-action remake of Disney's animated classic, a Native Hawaiian girl (Maia Kealoha) adopts what she believes is a dog, unaware that her new pet is actually a destructive alien experiment.

"Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning"

(US)

Opened May 17

Action/Thriller

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie

In this final installment of the long-running franchise, Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) faces his ultimate mission to stop artificial intelligence from triggering a global nuclear war.