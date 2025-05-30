Stationery in Bukchon, kayak sunset on Han River or reading nook with view

Walk around Anguk Station with cute props

The neighborhood surrounding Anguk Station on Seoul Subway Line No. 3, where traditional Korean landmarks sit right alongside modern buildings, is the perfect place for a leisurely stroll. And if you feel like picking up a small souvenir to remember the day, there’s a spot worth stopping by.

Zero Space Bukchon, which opened on Oct. 9 last year, is the chain of brick-and-mortar stores of design studio Zero Per Zero. In addition to the Bukchon location, the brand also operates stores in Mapo-gu, Seoul, and in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province.

The Bukchon store is filled with everything from stationery and interior decor items to small accessories, among which a series of products inspired by Korean imagery stands out.

A section of the shop is dedicated to its Seoul Souvenirs series, which features cute illustrations of iconic Korean scenes and items. Visitors can browse through stickers, magnets, keyrings, postcards and posters featuring famous landmarks like Gyeongbokgung Palace, Namsan Tower, and Buddhist statues from Gyeongju.

Zero Per Zero is also officially licensed to produce and sell goods featuring Miffy, the beloved Dutch children’s book character. Posters, postcards and Miffy dolls dressed in colorful outfits are available.

Zero Space Bukchon is open daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Zero Space Bukchon

5-5 Bukchon-ro 5-gil, Jongno-gu, Seoul

Kayaking on Han River

Rent a kayak from Four Season Leisure in Gwangjin-gu, Seoul, and spend a day gliding along the Han River, which runs across the capital from east to west.

Four Seasons Leisure recommends that kayakers go just before sunset to take in the panoramic river views as they paddle their way -- alone or in groups -- down the river that's 41 kilometers long and 2.5 to 5.5 meters deep.

A two-hour trip is available from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and participants are encouraged to bring their own soap and shampoo, clothes to change into after kayaking, and waterproof carry-on bags to keep gadgets like cellphones dry.

Sunset kayaking runs separately from 6-8 p.m. and sunrise kayaking runs from 6-8 a.m.

Renting a stand-up paddleboard instead of kayak is also an option during the same time slots. Kayakers will receive brief training before heading to the river, and lifeguards will be monitoring them in case of emergency, according to Four Seasons Leisure.

Participants can ask instructors to take photos of them kayaking, it added.

Those interested should check out the Naver reservation website for Four Seasons Leisure. A reservation link will be sent to those who have called the number listed there. Four Season Leisure can also be reached via the Kakao messenger app.

Inclement weather conditions may lead to cancellations.

Four Season Leisure

2326 Gangbyeonbuk-ro, Gwangjin-gu, Seoul

Cozy, vintage nook with books

There's no better weekend retreat than a cozy nook filled with books, vintage charm and a sweeping view. Visit Fikee, a haven for quiet discovery situated in the heart of the city.

More than just your average cafe, Fikee invites visitors to channel their inner urban explorer, wandering through curated boxes of books handpicked by the owner.

The atmosphere is equal parts intimate and imaginative, complete with exclusive merch like Fikee-branded calendars and a listening corner with an analog touch, where you can pick your soundtrack for the day via iPod and headphones.

The menu also goes beyond your standard espresso and tea offerings. Fikee serves up desserts, craft coffee and even a selection of alcoholic beverages for those seeking a mellow evening wind-down.

The whimsical space offers a different kind of adventure -- one that invites you to slow down, sip something warm and let the stories find you.

Fikee is open daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., closed Mondays and the first Wednesday of each month.

Fikee

81 Seosulla-gil, Jongno-gu, Seoul