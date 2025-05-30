Grand Josun Jeju hosts Thai food-themed buffet with TukTuk Noodle Thai

Grand Josun Jeju will host a Thai cuisine-themed buffet event in collaboration with Thai dining brand TukTuk Noodle Thai from June 6 to 8. The hotel’s buffet restaurant, Aria, will serve exclusive Thai-inspired dishes using local ingredients from Jeju Island, including yellow crab curry, black sole and citrus salad and Thai mango bingsu.

A highlight includes a hands-on cooking class led by a Thai chef, featuring authentic dishes like yam woon sen and nam jim talay. The class runs on June 6 and 7 from 3:30 to 5 p.m.

Priced at 190,000 won per person, the package includes the cooking class, dinner at Aria, one bottle of rose Champagne and a gift set of Jeju Island’s signature omegi rice cake brownies.

Kensington Resort Seorak Beach launches Goseong Healing Bus Tour

Kensington Resort Seorak Beach launched the Goseong Healing Bus Tour, a curated local travel program tailored to active seniors in their 50s and 60s. Running June 12 and 19, the tour highlights Goseong, Gangwon Province. This is the second local bus tour by Kensington Hotels & Resorts, following its popular spring cherry blossom tour in Namwon, North Jeolla Province.

The package includes a one-night stay, breakfast and an ocean-view barbecue dinner for two to four people, round-trip chartered bus from Seoul, guided tours to the Goseong Lavender Festival and key sites, and professional photo service. Prices start at 399,900 won for two.

Guests also receive spa access and 10,000 won resort vouchers.

Maison Glad Jeju launches summer ‘Glad Poolcation Package’

Maison Glad Jeju is offering its seasonal Glad Poolcation Package from June 1 to Sept. 30.

The package includes a one-night stay, two adult passes to the outdoor The Patio Pool and a Glad-branded L-tube. Guests staying in June or September receive a voucher for two draft beers at the poolside bar, while July and August stays include two-hour sunbed access with drinks.

Rates start at 146,000 won for a standard room. The resort’s outdoor pool features both a family-friendly area and an adults-only infinity pool, with cabanas and jacuzzis available.

Through June 8, guests can join an Instagram event to win a lunch buffet at on-site restaurant Samdajeong by commenting their summer plans in emoji.

Grand Hyatt Seoul hosts 5-day Michelin chef collaboration with Grand Hyatt Hong Kong

Grand Hyatt Seoul will host a five-day culinary collaboration from June 9 to 13 with Michelin-acclaimed chef Oscar Lau of Teppanroom, Grand Hyatt Hong Kong’s signature teppanyaki restaurant.

Lau will join chef Park Jun of Seoul’s Teppan to present exclusive 12-seat lunch and dinner services each day. Guests will enjoy an intimate, open-kitchen experience featuring creative teppanyaki made with seasonal Korean ingredients and chef Lau’s modern Hong Kong flair.

The lunch course is priced at 190,000 won per person, with dinner at 290,000 won. Reservations are required.

Andaz Seoul Gangnam launches ‘Summer Collection Bingsu’ with Trudon

Andaz Seoul Gangnam teamed up with French luxury fragrance house Trudon to unveil its limited-edition "Summer Collection Bingsu," inspired by the brand’s latest capsule, Lost in a Moment. The dessert will be available from June 1 to 30.

Crafted by executive pastry chef Jang Gu-hyun, the bingsu features creamy European milk ice topped with raspberry compote, dark chocolate cream and condensed milk. Salted caramel ice cream, hazelnut crumble and chocolate sauce add texture, while pink bark chocolate and Mont Blanc-inspired decor reflect Trudon’s signature aesthetic.

Priced at 74,000 won, the dessert includes two limited-edition scented cameos — available to the first 150 guests.