Korean food export company The O Global has signed a landmark agreement with Beisia, one of Japan’s top retail distributors, to export 200 tons of Korean rice to help ease Japan’s ongoing rice shortage.

The contract represents the largest volume of rice ever exported by a private Korean company for general consumer sales in Japan.

Shipments of premium Saecheongmu rice, cultivated in Gangjin, South Jeolla Province, began on Monday and will continue over the next four weeks. The rice will hit shelves in major Japanese retailers starting in late June, packaged in 5-kilogram bags for direct consumer purchase.

The deal comes at a time when Japan is grappling with surging rice prices, driven by a combination of falling domestic demand, government-led reductions in rice cultivation and a historic heat wave in 2023 that severely impacted yields. These factors have fueled a spike in imports of foreign rice, including from Korea.

Yuni Chung, founder and CEO of The O Global, expressed strong confidence in the product’s appeal to Japanese consumers during a recent interview with The Korea Herald on May 23.

“Saecheongmu is one of Korea’s highest-quality rice varieties, grown under optimal conditions,” Chung said. “It’s a compelling choice even for Japanese consumers, who are famously discerning about rice quality.”

Market research highlights Saecheongmu’s soft, fluffy texture and mildly sweet flavor, characteristics that align well with Japanese consumer preferences.

“Japan is dealing with a range of structural issues, including a shrinking population, an aging agricultural workforce and climate-related production challenges,” Chung added. “We’re proud that our rice can help alleviate some of these pressures.”

Looking ahead, The O Global plans to expand its export portfolio to Japan to include abalone, seaweed, rice cakes, snacks and other Korean agricultural and marine products.

Founded in the early 2000s, The O Global has steadily built its reputation as a K-food and lifestyle product exporter, beginning with Korean desserts and sauces and later expanding into seafood, fruits and grains.

“The biggest shift since I started this business is how Korean food products, especially those carrying the ‘K-’ label or packages written in Hangeul, are now trusted and sought after overseas,” Chung said.

Currently, more than 50 percent of The O Global’s business is focused on the Japanese market. To further strengthen its footprint, the company plans to open a branch office in Japan next month, with additional overseas branches planned for Thailand, China and France starting next year.