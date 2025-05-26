Korean AI investment analytics company Metalogics said Sunday that it has signed a strategic memorandum of understanding with a Web3 ecosystem development company, Blad Group.

The partnership, which was forged in Seoul on May 12, aims to integrate Web3 and AI technologies and accelerate global expansion, particularly through emerging markets in Southeast Asia, Latin America and the Middle East.

This partnership will connect Blad’s flagship XIIID.AI Project, an agentic AI-powered decentralized education and content platform, with Metalogics’ Credit IP Platform, operated by its affiliate S2N Tech.

XIIID offers AI-generated personalized learning content, smart contract-based revenue sharing through non-fungible tokens and decentralized content distribution.

Meanwhile, CIP tokenizes real-world assets such as real estate and renewable energy into digital assets and uses AI to optimize investment portfolios and risk analysis.

The two companies will co-develop integrated AI-Web3 solutions, including HiKive’s AI Smart Editor for automated multilingual document generation and S2N Tech’s AI Agent for investment intelligence.

Their collaboration will also address legal and regulatory risks through joint Know Your Customer and Anti-Money Laundering systems and global legal networks.

Both companies emphasized that the alliance is not just about tech synergy but about establishing a user-centric, incentive-based ecosystem with real-world value.

“XIIID is a new standard of participatory Web3 education,” said Blad Group Chair Scott Kim. “Its integration with CIP will bring scalable and profitable expansion.”

Metalogics Chair Lee Chang-taek added, “AI-powered asset management and Web3 tokenization are proven models that, combined with XIIID’s revenue-sharing structure, will drive user growth.”