Seoul forum highlights growing Korea-Africa ties across trade, innovation, cultural exchange

Seizing opportunities through innovative collaboration and targeted initiatives is critical to unlocking Africa’s vast potential as a key engine of global growth and reinforcing Korea’s strategic role in the continent’s transformation.

The Africa Day 2025 Korea-Africa Business Forum, held in Seoul under the theme “Building Bridges, Creating Opportunities,” brought together over 800 distinguished guests from government, business and civil society.

The forum served as a high-level platform to deepen strategic dialogue, reaffirming a shared commitment to elevate Korea-Africa cooperation amid a rapidly evolving trade and investment landscape.

Jointly organized by the African Group of Ambassadors in Korea, Herald Media Group and The Korea-Africa Foundation, the event featured policy discussions, business talks and cultural celebrations, providing a dynamic venue to explore economic and diplomatic engagement across Africa — a continent of 1.4 billion people and immense opportunity.

Moroccan Ambassador Chafik Rachadi, who also serves as dean of the African Group of Ambassadors in Korea, emphasized Africa’s evolution from a continent of untapped promise to one of decisive action and opportunity while welcoming Korea’s growing engagement.

“The Republic of Korea’s decision to place Africa more prominently within its Indo-Pacific Strategy and broader foreign policy priorities stands as a signal of trust, mutual respect, and a shared vision for a more interconnected and inclusive future,” he said while delivering his opening remarks.

Choi Jin-young, CEO and president of Herald Media Group, reflected on the progress made since the forum’s first edition last year, which coincided with Korea’s inaugural summit with African nations and marked Africa Day, commemorating the founding of the Organization of African Unity on May 25, 1963.

“Last year, under the theme ‘When African Possibilities Meet Korean Capabilities,’ we explored the potential for cooperation and a shared vision for the future. Now, just one year later, we have gathered here again to realize the spirit and values of Ubuntu — I am what I am because of who we all are.”

Choi emphasized the growing relevance of Africa in areas such as information and communication technology; artificial intelligence; environmental, social and governance; and digital transformation, underscoring the importance of deepening partnerships to leverage these trends

Park Jong-won, deputy minister of the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy, emphasized Korea’s expanding economic footprint in Africa, citing projects in Morocco, Nigeria, Tanzania and South Africa.

“If Korea’s advanced technological capabilities are combined with Africa’s potential as a promising future market, significant synergies will be created in overcoming global trade risks and achieving mutual growth.”

Park reaffirmed Korea’s commitment to follow-up efforts on 12 government-to-government memorandums of understanding signed between Korea and 11 African countries, alongside ongoing negotiations for Economic Partnership Agreements.

A panel discussion, moderated by Tunisian Ambassador Kais Darragi, explored future cooperation through skills development and innovation.

Kenya Ambassador Emmy Kipsoi noted the importance of tailored capacity-building efforts and mutual respect in green industrialization and economic partnerships:

“Africa offers many complementary advantages for Korea ... it’s essential that we explore collaboration in areas like green industrialization.”

Um Sung-yong, executive director of the Export-Import Bank of Korea’s EDCF Operation Group, called for enhanced support for infrastructure, healthcare and education projects via the Economic Development Cooperation Fund.

“If there are Korean investors in Africa, our governments should discuss how EDCF can support these initiatives,” one delegate said.

Panelists included Timothy Dickens, chairman of the South African Chamber of Commerce; C&G Limited CEO Gloria Ineza; and Yook Euna, executive president of Middle East and Africa Business at Heerim Architects and Planners.

The second half of the forum celebrated Africa Day with a performance by the Africa Insight Champion Choir, a group of African and Korean musicians performing “Champions,” symbolizing unity and celebration.

Welcome remarks were delivered by Ambassador Kim Young-chae, president of The Korea-Africa Foundation, and AGA Dean Rachadi. Kim noted that Korea-Africa ties are being strengthened through increased diplomatic presence, growing trade and investment and vibrant people-to-people and cultural exchanges.

Ambassador Kung Ki-hong, special envoy for public diplomacy at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, gave a congratulatory address.

In his special remarks, Jeonbuk State Governor Kim Kwan-young emphasized the importance of subnational cooperation.

“The province regards Africa as a future partner for growth, and I believe that exchanges between local governments should be as active and prioritized as those between nations.”

A standout highlight of the event was the vibrant fashion show, where diplomats and representatives from 13 African nations and Korea walked the runway, embodying cultural pride, unity and mutual respect.

The showcase celebrated the rich textile heritage and diverse cultural identity of the African continent.

Following the show, guests were treated to a festive banquet featuring hotel-prepared dishes and authentic African delicacies crafted by the spouses of ambassadors, a gesture of hospitality that underscored the spirit of community and cross-cultural exchange.

The list of ambassadors from African countries who attended the Africa Day 2025 Korea-Africa Business Forum includes Amb. of Morocco Chafik Rachadi, Amb. of Kenya Emmy Jerono Kipsoi, Amb. of Angola Edgar Gaspar Martins, Amb. of Tanzania Togolani Edriss Mavura, Amb. of Egypt Khaled Abdel Rahman, Amb. of Senegal Abdou Salam Diallo, Amb. of Ethiopia Dessie Dalkie Dukamo, Amb. of Sudan Amira Agarib, Amb. of Zambia Andrew Banda, Amb. of Rwanda Bakuramutsa Nkubito Manzi, Amb. of Tunisia Kais Darragi, Amb. of South Africa Sindiswa Mququ, Amb. of Gabon Landry Mboumba, Amb. of Sierra Leone Paul Sobba Massaquoi, Amb. of Cote d’Ivoire Allou Wanyou Eugene Biti.

Ghana Embassy charge d’affaires Akwasi A. Adomako, Nigerian Embassy charge d’affaires Jaho-Herbert Inex Omamoke, D.R. Congo Embassy Minister Counsellor Jean-Remy Likpala Kalonda and Algerian Embassy attache Rabah Khelladi also attended.